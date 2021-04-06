Advertisement

Maine CDC testing lab can’t keep up with new cases

This comes as Maine’s positive results continue to trend upward.
The head of the Maine CDC says the state’s testing lab can’t keep current with daily testing so total new daily case counts may be off.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says the state’s testing lab can’t keep current with daily testing so total new daily case counts may be off.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the tests coming into the lab are not overwhelming his team, but what is being reported may not reflect an exact 24 hour period like we might expect.

He says all the data is eventually corrected on the CDC dashboard on its website.

This comes as Maine’s positive results continue to trend upward.

With vaccine eligibility set to greatly expand tomorrow, Shah says Maine has shown it can get ahead of this.

“There are concerning signs on the horizon,” he said. “At the same time, vaccination rates are going up. I think the question is, can we outrun this increase? We are on a good clip. One of the better performing states. If any state has a good shot of outrunning this increase in case rates, it’s going to be Maine.”

Starting Wednesday, the state expands vaccination eligibility to those 16 and over.

