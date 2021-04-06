Advertisement

CMP seeks rate increase for response to storms, pandemic

If approved, bills would go up July 1.
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Central Maine Power wants regulators to boost rates by nearly $3 a month on average to recover costs from five major storms in 2020 and the pandemic.

The company asked the Maine Public Utilities Commission to boost rates by $26.5 million to cover costs.

CMP’s requested increase for the distribution portion of the people’s monthly bills is nearly 9.6%, or a little less than $3 per month for the average bill.

