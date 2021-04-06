Advertisement

Cloudy Skies, Few Scattered Showers Possible Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure spinning south of Nova Scotia will continue to influence our weather today. Moisture wrapping around the storm will keep us under cloudy skies for our Tuesday. We’ll have a chance for a few scattered showers throughout the day as well. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s for overnight lows.

We’ll still see a lot of clouds over the area Wednesday as the storm continues to pull away from the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Brighter skies expected Thursday along with milder temperatures as a ridge of high pressure moves in. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will bring us a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-50s to low and mid-60s. It looks like our weather will remain pretty uneventful through the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will improve a few degrees each day through the end of the week.
Today: Cloudy skies with a few rain showers possible. Highs between 44°-52°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 36°-44°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

