Belfast groups connect homeless with housing, other resources

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Soup Kitchen aims to offer guests more than a warm meal. As one man found out, all he needed to do was take the first step and ask for help.

“First and foremost, I would like to offer to anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation, this motto: ‘Never give up, never succumb, never let go. Soldier on.’”

Those words are from an essay titled “Thoughts on Homelessness,” an essay by a man who asked to be identified only by his pen name, Pine Cone Billy.

About 10 years ago, he stopped by the Belfast Soup Kitchen for a meal, and soon became a regular.

“[It’s] not only a place to get something to eat, but it was a place to meet people, to make friends,” Billy said. “It’s been kind of my connection to the community.”

But as the coronavirus pandemic began peaking again in the fall of 2020, Billy realized he needed more assistance.

“If you’re doing alright, you don’t want to ask for help,” Billy explained “But if you’re starting to get really worn and beaten down, you owe it to yourself -- not only that, you have a responsibility to yourself -- to ask for help. That’s why I kind of finally had to let down my pride and say, ‘Yes, I need a little bit of help.’”

“The Belfast Soup Kitchen provides a safe community where people can find food, comfort, and hope for the future,” said Cherie Merrill, Belfast Soup Kitchen executive director. “That’s exactly what we did with Pine Cone Billy, is provided him that safe place for him to come and ask for help. So we not only want to nourish their bodies, but also their minds and souls.”

Through the Belfast Soup Kitchen, Billy connected with Susan Dupler, a nurse with Belfast Public health, along with Belfast General Assistance. With their support, he secured an apartment in town.

“He was a little hesitant, of course he was,” said Jodie Stout, general assistance administrator with the City of Belfast. “So, I worked with a landlord. We got him the Shelter Plus Care that he needed, which will help pay for his rent.”

He’s not the only one getting this help. They’re currently working on getting housing for a third guest of the kitchen.

“I don’t push anybody to do what they don’t want to do,” Stout said. “It’s all up to them when they’re ready. And then when they’re ready, we’re here. We’re here to help them in any way we can possibly help them.”

Billy’s advice? Them them up on their offer.

“You have to find every way to help yourself without hurting other people,” he said.

His story isn’t finished yet. Pine Cone Billy is currently working on a follow-up essay to the first, which is linked here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.