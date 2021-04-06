Latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 295 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine.

No new deaths keep the total at 746 Mainers who’ve passed away with the virus since the pandemic began.

52,276 total cases in our state.

Of those, 39,839 are confirmed.

32 patients with coronavirus are in critical care. 10 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Penobscot County up 37 new cases.

Kennebec County showing 28 new cases.

Somerset with 13 and Hancock recording 11.

All 16 counties are reporting an increase of at least one case.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.