Advertisement

295 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine

No new deaths being reported by Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 295 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine.

No new deaths keep the total at 746 Mainers who’ve passed away with the virus since the pandemic began.

52,276 total cases in our state.

Of those, 39,839 are confirmed.

32 patients with coronavirus are in critical care. 10 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot County up 37 new cases.

Kennebec County showing 28 new cases.

Somerset with 13 and Hancock recording 11.

All 16 counties are reporting an increase of at least one case.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Joshua Ireland
Man in custody after robbery at Bangor convenience store
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 5th
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.
Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night

Latest News

KVCC culinary students reducing food waste by creating value added products
KVCC culinary students reducing food waste by creating value added products
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Food insecurity
Rotary Club of Waterville grants fight food insecurity