$190K in fentanyl, other drugs seized during Portland drug bust

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said the bust was the result of a two-month investigation.
Portland drug seizure
Portland drug seizure(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Two men are facing charges after fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine were seized from an apartment in Portland Monday night.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said the bust was the result of a two-month investigation.

Officials said they seized 3.5 pounds of cocaine, half a pound of crack, half a pound of fentanyl and six pounds of black-market marijuana from an apartment on Rudman Road.

The drugs have an estimated value of $190,000. Drug agents said they also seized $89,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Zahmel McRae and Khristian Adams were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Assisting MDEA in the investigation were officers, agents and troopers from the Portland Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Maine State Police.

