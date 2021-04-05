Vaccines guidelines for eligible teens at Northern Light Health clinics

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is putting new guidelines in place when those 16 and 17 will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That starts Wednesday, April 7th.

Northern Light Health officials say while those younger patients do not need a parent with them, they do need a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian.

Dr. James Jarvis says when they make an appointment through the online portal there will be an option to print a consent form.

They can also call and make an appointment and a parent can then give verbal consent or they can go with them to the appointment.

”I urge, though, that if you print out the form, make sure it gets signed and you bring it with you. It’ll prevent any delays. Northern Light Health is not requiring that parent or guardian be present for the vaccination, unless they have not yet signed a consent or given us verbal consent prior to that date, so, that’s something to consider. And, obviously we need to prepare for a time when we’re able to to vaccinate even younger, in which case, obviously, we will need to have parents present for those that age category.”

Jarvis urges anyone with questions about the vaccine to reach out to their health care providers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.