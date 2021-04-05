Vaccinated? Celebrate with a free cookie in downtown Bangor

Advertisement

West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse is offering a free cookie to fully vaccinated individuals
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A coffeehouse in downtown Bangor is offering a sweet treat for anyone who has been fully vaccinated.

West Market Artisan Coffeehouse wants to help people celebrate a milestone in combating the pandemic.

Their in-house baker whipped up some special cookies that will be handed out for free to customers who show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

Owner Cheryl Michaud says they had the idea when many customers came in excited after finishing their vaccination.

”Folks are thrilled to have that second shot. I think for all of us...I just had my second shot. There is a little anxiety lifted and a little bit of freedom in knowing that soon you’ll have a larger pod and you’ll all be vaccinated.”

Per state mandates, the business still requires masks and social distancing.

Michaud says they may have to get some additional help for their baker if a lot of people come in.

