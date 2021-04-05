Advertisement

Target brings back car seat trade-in event

People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat or select baby gear.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target is bringing back an old favorite with its car seat trade-in program.

The event runs through April 17 at all locations.

People who bring in an old car seat to recycle will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat or select baby gear.

The chain says it will accept damaged or expired car seats.

This time around, the process is contact-free.

Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box near guest services and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices and the Target app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon
Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.
Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night
Maine CDC data as of 4-4-21
Maine CDC reports 295 new cases of COVID-19
Joshua Ireland
Man in custody after robbery at Bangor convenience store
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 5th
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
The Latest: Baylor has 47-37 lead over Zags at halftime
Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?
The New Theatre and Arts Center is expected to be completed by 2022.
Milbridge breaks ground on New Theatre and Arts Center