Swayman re-joins Bruins after Halak has positive COVID-19 test, Tralmaks scores in AHL debut

PROVIDENCE, RI (WABI) - Former UMaine hockey forward Eddie Tralmaks tallied his first pro goal today in his debut for Providence in the American Hockey League.

The Bruins have again called up former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman to the NHL. He is wearing number one. Jaro Halak tested positive for COVID-19. Jeremy is Dan Vladar’s back up tonight. There is a chance Swayman will make his NHL debut on Tuesday.

