SUSPECTED ARSON: Police need information about fire at Bangor ice cream shop property

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are asking for the public’s help with a suspected arson.

On Sunday, fire crews responded to a structure fire on the Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream property.

A detached storage garage near the entrance of their parking lot was engulfed in flames.

They say they have reason to believe a human element was involved with this fire.

Anyone with information on how or why this fire was started is urged to contact Bangor Police Detective Jim Burns.

He can be reached at 947-7384 ext- 5740 or by emailing him at James.Burns@bangormaine.gov

Callers can also leave information anonymously.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

