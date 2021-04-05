UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a widespread outage Monday evening, Spectrum says the interruption in service affecting Northern New England customers has been resolved.

The company took to Twitter to announce that services have been restored.

Northern New England customers, we have been advised that the interruption in the area has been resolved and services restored. Thank you for your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) April 6, 2021

The outage affected customers in New England and nationwide.

It lasted for approximately four hours Monday evening.

