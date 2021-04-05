UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a widespread outage Monday evening, Spectrum says the interruption in service affecting Northern New England customers has been resolved.
The company took to Twitter to announce that services have been restored.
The outage affected customers in New England and nationwide.
It lasted for approximately four hours Monday evening.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.