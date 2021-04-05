Sinacola’s pre-game meal superstition is working wonders as he earned multiple awards for Friday’s start

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball ace pitcher Nick Sinacola improved to 4-0 this week. Nick threw 7 shutout innings with 15 K’s on Friday earning America East pitcher of the week. He also got named one of Collegiate Baseball’s national players of the week. Nick says his pre-game meal superstition is fueling his success.

“Only my roommates know about the breakfast. But the night before I start, I have Subway every time. And everyone knows about that,” says UMaine pitcher Nick Sinacola, “It’s two English muffins, toasted with cheese. American cheese. A little burnt. Same sandwich. Yep. (What is that?) Pepperoni and American cheese, toasted with lettuce. I started that in between my freshman and sophomore years... Just sticking to what works.”

