Northern Light Health hits new record with over 3K vaccinations in one day in Bangor

They hope to get to 5,000 people a day.
Long lines stretched out at the Cross Insurance Center.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a record day of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday and Monday Northern Light Health made 10,946 more first dose appointments for their clinics statewide.

We spoke to Dr. James Jarvis Monday who tell us Bangor staff administered more than 3,000 vaccines Saturday.

He says it was good to see some younger people, too, since they had open appointments.

Dr. Jarvis says they have streamlined the process to make things even more efficient.

They hope to get to 5,000 people a day.

”We feel that we could get up to that 5,000 mark, particularly as we’re handling younger people and the mobility issue with them is a lot less and so, it allows us to speed the process along,” he said on Monday. He added, “We really want to make this as fast as possible, get people in and out.”

He says with Mainers 16 years of age and over being eligible on Wednesday, they do anticipate busy days this week.

Dr. Jarvis is asking people to patient when it comes to making appointments.

He says he wants everyone to know they will keep vaccinating people until everyone who wants a shot gets one.

