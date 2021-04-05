Advertisement

Mills Administration releases guidance for hosting weddings

All checklists encourage attendees to wear masks and stay physically distant whenever possible.
Maine's wedding industry is taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maine's wedding industry is taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development released an update on checklists for large gatherings, including weddings, on Monday.

The checklist includes many of the same safety parameters as large gatherings, but also gives guidance on entertainment options and dancing at weddings.

Currently, venues can hold 50 percent capacity indoors and 75 percent capacity outdoors. Those limits increase to 75 percent and 100 percent, respectively, on May 24.

