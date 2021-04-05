Advertisement

Man in custody after robbery at Bangor convenience store

Police say Ireland took items from the Corner Store on Hammond Street Sunday afternoon.
Joshua Ireland
Joshua Ireland
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man who robbed a convenience store in Bangor also punched two officers in the face.

32-year-old Joshua Ireland is now in jail.

He’s charged with charged with robbery, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

Police say Ireland took items from the Corner Store on Hammond Street Sunday afternoon.

We’re told he assaulted an employee before running away.

Officers found Ireland walking nearby and tried stop him.

We’re told that’s when he punched two of them in the face.

A third officer was called in to help take Ireland into custody.

The two injured officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

