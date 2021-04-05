Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service rescued a hiker on the Appalachian Trail Saturday night who they say could have died from hypothermia if they weren’t there to help.

38-year-old Christopher Lebel of Phippsburg was hiking south on the trail in township E before he fell into the water.

Lebel was unable to get dry and warm and began suffering from hypothermia.

He then texted a friend who called 911 shortly after 9:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Wardens had to hike through the woods to find Lebel where they found him unable to walk.

They started a fire and were able to warm him up before hiking back out of the woods at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Wardens say Lebel did not have appropriate hiking clothes or gear for this time of year and may not have survived without help.

Game wardens also rescued a stranded family of five adults from New Jersey last night who had gotten lost on Tumbledown Mountain.

Luckily Wardens found them huddled for warmth late last night after they had called 911, and successfully got them down the mountain by midnight.

They say they also were unprepared for the colder temperatures.

