Advertisement

Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night

Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.
Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.(Maine Game Wardens)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service rescued a hiker on the Appalachian Trail Saturday night who they say could have died from hypothermia if they weren’t there to help.

38-year-old Christopher Lebel of Phippsburg was hiking south on the trail in township E before he fell into the water.

Lebel was unable to get dry and warm and began suffering from hypothermia.

He then texted a friend who called 911 shortly after 9:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Wardens had to hike through the woods to find Lebel where they found him unable to walk.

They started a fire and were able to warm him up before hiking back out of the woods at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Wardens say Lebel did not have appropriate hiking clothes or gear for this time of year and may not have survived without help.

Game wardens also rescued a stranded family of five adults from New Jersey last night who had gotten lost on Tumbledown Mountain.

Luckily Wardens found them huddled for warmth late last night after they had called 911, and successfully got them down the mountain by midnight.

They say they also were unprepared for the colder temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon
Maine CDC data as of 4-4-21
Maine CDC reports 295 new cases of COVID-19
Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
WEST ENFIELD, ME - AUGUST 01: A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a...
Maine border patrol agents deployed to southern border amid migration surge

Latest News

Together with Skowhegan Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance and Saddleback Maine, the four companies...
Hight Family Dealerships and local businesses offer random acts of kindness to Rangeley area youth programs
Folks in Hancock County are stepping up in a big way once again, to help keep their local...
Healthy Acadia hosts 10th Annual Hancock County Food Drive for the month of April
Fire on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon
The gathered crowd, sitting in specially distanced chairs, for the service.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Holds Easter Service