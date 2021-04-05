Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Published: Apr. 5, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
Hancock County reported its 35th coronavirus-related death, the first there since mid-March.
In all, 746 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.
There have been 51,986 cases in the state since the pandemic began. Of those, 39,658 are confirmed.
Kennebec County has 21 new cases. Somerset with nine.
Penobscot County reported its first single-digit increase in more than a month, with six new cases there Monday.
Aroostook, Washington, Lincoln, and Piscataquis reported just one new case each.
