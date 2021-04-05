Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Hancock County reported its 35th coronavirus-related death, the first there since mid-March.

In all, 746 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

There have been 51,986 cases in the state since the pandemic began. Of those, 39,658 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 5th (WABI)

Kennebec County has 21 new cases. Somerset with nine.

Penobscot County reported its first single-digit increase in more than a month, with six new cases there Monday.

Aroostook, Washington, Lincoln, and Piscataquis reported just one new case each.

