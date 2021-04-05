KVCC culinary students reducing food waste by creating value-added products

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - What do you do with your food waste? Do you throw it away?

Students at Kennebec Valley Community College have been exploring new ways to recycle that waste.

That effort has been a big focus for KVCC culinary students who are always cooking up something good.

The students have been recycling food waste to create value-added products.

“I think it’s really important to get the dialogue going with the students, and have the students take this idea back into their home kitchens, reducing food waste, and understanding that food insecurity in Maine is really a problem, and that food waste in Maine is a problem,” said Jessica Reale, Chef Instructor at KVCC.

The initiative started at the beginning of the spring semester when the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center approached the program with the idea.

“Really sort of taking this idea of food waste but more looking at it as upcycled foods and how to add value to something that maybe would’ve ended up in the compost,” added Reale.

Jessica Reale’s farm to table program and her students were tasked with a project.

Create sustainable food products using food waste.

The project’s goal was to provide data on food waste in Maine while teaching the students better practices of eliminating unnecessary food waste.

“They had apples, winter squash, cheese ends and skim milk from Pineland Farms, and each student group took those products and developed recipes that were focused on them,” said Reale.

The students created some delicious recipes.

“Cheesy crackers using cheddar cheese ends, and a sweet and sour sauce using an overage of apples,” she added.

Upon completing the recipes, students presented them to a panel of industry leaders like Good Shepherd Food Bank, Pineland Farms, and Hannaford.

Reale hopes the project will be a lesson her students take with them into their careers.

“The goal is to prepare our students for the industry, so if they can take these ideals and standards into the industry, all the better,” Reale said.

