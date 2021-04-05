Know someone doing good deeds in Holden? Nominate them for a sweet treat

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is encouraging folks in town to perform good deeds.

Thanks to a donation from the Grand Lodge of Maine, that encouragement is backed up by a coupon for a free small Blizzard from DQ.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says there aren’t hard and fast rules about what qualifies as a good deed.

He says it should be someone making an extra effort to be kind or helpful.

”We’re hoping that folks will call the Holden Police Department and say, hey, Chief Greeley, I saw someone doing something really cool, really unusual in your town. I’d like to see them get rewarded.”

To nominate someone, you can message Holden Police on Twitter or call 843-5442.

There are 100 small Blizzard coupons available.

