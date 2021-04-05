Advertisement

Hight Family Dealerships and local businesses offer random acts of kindness to Rangeley area youth programs

Together with Skowhegan Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance and Saddleback Maine, the four companies raised more than 16-thousand dollars.
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hight Family Dealerships teamed up with other local businesses to offer some random acts of philanthropy.

That money is being given out to four different youth programs in the Rangeley area.

Including Rangeley Alpine Ski Club, Rangeley Health and Wellness Kids’ Program, Little Mountain School, and Titcomb Mountain

The idea just being a random act of kindness.

”Luckily we have a really good group of businesses in the area that not only want to support one another but give our thanks for the community that has supported us,” said Dealer Principal Sam Hight. “I think the silver lining of COVID clearly is that communities do care.”

They plan to hand the funds over to these groups sometime in the next week or two.

But going along with the theme, they will do it randomly.

