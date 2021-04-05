Former Orono runner Steelman earns 2 All-American honors, ACC Runner of the year after transfer to NC State

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannah Steelman has run a long way since her time at Orono high. She earned multiple All-American honors at Division-I Wofford before transferring this year to North Carolina State University. A big step up in the power 5...

“You kind of have to look at it with a growth mindset, instead of a fixed mindset,” says NC State runner Hannah Steelman, “I’m very grateful for this situation.”

Steelman runs cross country and track distance races at NC State. She earned All-American at NCAA indoor track this month finishing 8th in the 5,000 meter race.

“I left that race like 8th place finish and All-American honors can’t be too disappointed with that,” says Steelman, “But, I have higher standards for myself at this point. So, I am not going to be satisfied with 8th.”

It inspired her to a 5th place finish the following week at the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Another All-American honor helping her team place 2nd.

“Channeled the like vengeance and like that type of energy into cross,” Hannah says, “To cross the line with a 5th place individual finish, my best finish ever, it was kind of like wow! I really just did that.”

Hannah was named ACC women’s runner of the year. She is now competing in outdoor track and has her sights set on earning a spot with the red, white, and blue in June...

“I have the standard, trial standard, for the steeplechase,” says Steelman, “The plan now is to go after that in the (U.S. Olympic) trials.”

