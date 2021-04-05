Ellsworth Fire Captain Bobby Dorr recognized for community service

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Fire Captain Bobby Dorr is the winner of the 2021 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award.

The award was created to honor Barnes, who died in the line of duty in March of 2019.

Dorr is the second recipient of the award.

Nominations are made for active or recently retired fire or EMS responders who demonstrate outstanding professionalism and service to their community, and a commitment to promoting safety education.

Dorr was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020 but continues to serve as the interim Assistant Chief.

“I was absolutely humbled by the fact that I’d even been nominated. So it’s quite an honor really. I hope that it shows that we can make a difference, that should be our goal in life, is to make a difference, and even if it’s in one person’s life, you know, it feels good to be recognized for that,” said Dorr.

Dorr has been with the department for 12 years and has been named their firefighter of the year three times.

He says his favorite part of his job is educating other firefighters at the Hancock County Fire Academy.

