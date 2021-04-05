Cloudy With Showers Possible Tonight, A Steady Light Rain Downeast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure south of Nova Scotia has been positioned there for the past 24-36 hours and it will continue to sit there through tomorrow. This means we’re looking at cloudy skies tonight, there will be the chance for scattered showers as well. A period of light rain likely for Downeast. Lows tonight will fall back to the 30s throughout the state.

This storm system eventually pushes east on Tuesday, our rain chances will diminish but there is still that threat, mainly during the morning hours to the east. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the 40s to lower 50s. We’re looking at another mainly cloudy day on Wednesday but it should generally remain on the dry side. It will be milder as well, highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s. High pressure will sit to our south, unfortunately it does not look like it will bring us sunny skies on Thursday. It will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will run in the 50s. This area of high pressure will continue to sit to our south on Friday, in Southern New England. This will shift our winds more southerly. This means temperatures will be on the milder side compared to where they have been recently. Highs on Friday will approach the 60s away from the coast, mid 50s near the coast. Some sunshine is expected as well, call it partly to mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered showers possible, a steady light rain likely for Downeast. Lows will fall back to the 30s. Winds north at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, a rain shower possible as well. Highs will top out in the 40s to low 50s. Winds north at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, highs will top out in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies, mild, highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s.

