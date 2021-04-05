Cloudy & Breezy, Rain & Mixed Rain/Snow Showers Likely

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will remain spinning south of Nova Scotia during the day today. Moisture wrapping around the storm system will result in lots of clouds over Maine today along with numerous rain and mixed rain/snow showers. The showers will be most numerous during the morning hours then become more scattered during the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s for highs but will feel cooler due to a gusty northerly breeze. As the storm system spins south of Nova Scotia, we also have high pressure to our west and between the two systems, we’ll have a tight pressure gradient over the state resulting in the gusty north wind. Gusts could reach 25-30s at times, making temperatures feel like it’s in the 30s throughout the day. We’ll hang on to clouds and the chance for some scattered rain showers for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for nighttime lows.

The storm system will slowly pull away from the area Tuesday. We’ll continue to see plenty of clouds over the state along with the chance for a few scattered rain showers. As the storm pulls away, the breeze will lighten up a bit too so the wind won’t be much of a factor in the forecast Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. We’ll still see a lot of clouds over the area Wednesday as the storm continues to pull away from the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Brighter skies expected Thursday along with milder temperatures. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Friday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Seasonable temperatures to start the week with temperatures expected to climb above average for the middle and end of the week. (WABI)

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain and mixed rain/snow showers. Showers will be most numerous during the morning and early afternoon then more scattered later in the day. Highs between 38°-48°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Lows between 32°-39°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Few rain showers possible. Highs between 44°-53°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

