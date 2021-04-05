Brewer’s Dore earns multiple weekly NAC awards, Bangor’s Hillier recognized

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson softball team again recognized after sweeping UMPI this weekend. Brewer’s Kenzie Dore named conference co-player and rookie of the week. Eagles Jen Jones again earning pitcher of the week in the NAC. husson is 11-1.

Bangor’s Andrew Hillier claimed the Little East Conference player of the week award. Andrew went 10 for 19, with 4 RBI, scoring 7 times for Southern Maine baseball. The Huskies are 10-3.

