Brewer’s Dore earns multiple weekly NAC awards, Bangor’s Hillier recognized

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson softball team again recognized after sweeping UMPI this weekend. Brewer’s Kenzie Dore named conference co-player and rookie of the week. Eagles Jen Jones again earning pitcher of the week in the NAC. husson is 11-1.

Bangor’s Andrew Hillier claimed the Little East Conference player of the week award. Andrew went 10 for 19, with 4 RBI, scoring 7 times for Southern Maine baseball. The Huskies are 10-3.

