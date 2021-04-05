Brewer man accused of standoff makes first appearance in federal court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from brewer accused of a standoff with police over the weekend made his first federal court appearance on Monday.

But this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

40-year-old Nicholas McDonald went before a judge in Bangor during a remote hearing from the Somerset County Jail.

McDonald was arrested at a place on Center Street Saturday after holding police at bay for several hours.

Police say McDonald had a federal warrant out for him for a probation revocation.

In 2014, McDonald was sentenced to six years in prison for drug and firearms charges, stemming from an incident in holden.

McDonald waived a preliminary hearing on Monday and requested a new lawyer.

