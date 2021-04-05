Advertisement

Investigation shows Bangor police officer acted in self-defense in 2018 shooting

Police were called to a reported domestic disturbance on Grove Street.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office says a Bangor police officer acted in self-defense when he shot a man in 2018.

Police were called to a reported domestic disturbance on Grove Street.

Prosecutors say Brian Barker was threatening to kill himself.

The report says officer Dylan Hall believed Barker was about to use deadly force against him and two other officers.

The attorney general’s office says police demanded at least 20 times that Barker drop a knife.

They say he then got closer to police and challenged them to shoot him.

Barker was charged with domestic violence terrorizing, but prosecutors decided not to pursue it.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon
Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.
Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night
Maine CDC data as of 4-4-21
Maine CDC reports 295 new cases of COVID-19
Joshua Ireland
Man in custody after robbery at Bangor convenience store
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 5th
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

The New Theatre and Arts Center is expected to be completed by 2022.
Milbridge breaks ground on New Theatre and Arts Center
Rep. John Martin
Rep. John Martin recovering from neurosurgical procedure
Brewer man accused of standoff makes first appearance in federal court
Brewer man accused of standoff makes first appearance in federal court
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Dylan Veillux stands over one of his portable bonfires.
A burning desire to succeed: Thomas College student starts small business