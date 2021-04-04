St. Mary’s Catholic Church Holds Easter Service

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With capacity increased for churches, one church in Bangor was able to have a slightly more traditional service this morning.

Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Bangor held it’s Easter service, where parishioners could come together in a larger crowd for the first time in more than a year.

While capacity was increased, the church took active safety measures, like requiring masks, spacing out chairs for separate groups, and requiring pre-registration so they could keep track of the number of attendees.

After a long year of less conventional services, the church says that it’s happy to safely bring people together once more.

”My feeling, at least our impression of our parishioners is they care about one another,” said Andrew Dubois, And so, they want to be safe, and they want to keep other people safe, and so they’ve been very cooperative. So, even though it’s a challenge, it’s an adjustment, people have embraced it and really done well with it.”

And if you’d like to pre-register for a weekend service at the Church, you can go to https://www.stpaulbangor.me/mass-sign-up

