Advertisement

Ogunquit Playhouse theater announces new season, outdoor venue

Four productions will grace the new outdoor stage in 2021.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMTW) - ‘All the world’s a stage’ will take on a very literal meaning this summer at the Ogunquit Playhouse, where the 89th season will go on with some modifications.

“You have the iconic historic building, but it’s pretty much a pastoral setting, and so you’ve got the large fields to the left and the right, North and South of the building, so we’ve learned to embrace the outdoors I guess,” said Bradford Kenney, executive artistic director for the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Over the past several months, plans have been drawn for a massive outdoor venue.

“That we could open up the sides and build a stage that kind of would harken back to our history, but kind of like you were at a summer fair,” Kenney said of the plans to build a 25,000 square-foot, covered pavilion, with a stage three times the size of the one inside the playhouse.

“It’s an enormous, multi-multi-million-dollar budget to pull this off. The pavilion itself costs over $300,00 with the stage building and all of that,” Kenney said.

A number of safety precautions will be taken: actors, performers and staff will get COVID tests four times a week; the audience will be capped at 250 initially; and masks will be required at all times, except when eating or drinking.

“The audience will be seated in safe pods, or groups of two, so they can buy two’s or four’s, all socially distanced,” Kenney said.

Four productions will grace the stage, with Spamalot kicking things off, followed by Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, the world premiere of the new musical Mystic Pizza with Young Frankenstein wrapping up the season in the fall.

“We wanted it light and bright and empowering, and so each of them is very special to this year,” Kenney said.

Similarly, Celebration Barn Theater in South Paris plans to build an outdoor stage this summer for performances, thanks to nearly $30,000 in grants.

More information on tickets and performances can be found at OgunquitPlayhouse.org and CelebrationBarn.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon
Maine CDC data as of 4-4-21
Maine CDC reports 295 new cases of COVID-19
Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
WEST ENFIELD, ME - AUGUST 01: A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a...
Maine border patrol agents deployed to southern border amid migration surge

Latest News

Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.
Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night
Together with Skowhegan Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance and Saddleback Maine, the four companies...
Hight Family Dealerships and local businesses offer random acts of kindness to Rangeley area youth programs
Folks in Hancock County are stepping up in a big way once again, to help keep their local...
Healthy Acadia hosts 10th Annual Hancock County Food Drive for the month of April
Fire on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon
The gathered crowd, sitting in specially distanced chairs, for the service.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Holds Easter Service