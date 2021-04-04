Maine CDC reports 295 new cases of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 295 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing our total to 51,763 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 39,520 are confirmed.

No new deaths are being reported.

Total deaths in the state remain at 745.

Kennebec County is reporting the most new cases in our region with 37.

Penobscot County has 20.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases.

Knox County is the only county not reporting a change in cases.

Maine CDC data as of 4-4-21 (WABI)

Nearly 23% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says more than 766,900 coronavirus vaccinations have now been administered.

Of those, a little more than 458,000 people have received their first shot.

That covers a little more than 34% of the state’s population.

More than 308,000 people have received that final dose.

More than 15,000 shots were given out Saturday.

Maine CDC vaccinations as of 4-4-21 (WABI)

