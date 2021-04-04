Advertisement

Maine border patrol agents deployed to southern border amid migration surge

The agency would not provide exact numbers or locations for where the agents are headed.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HOULTON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is sending border patrol agents to assist with the surge of migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Agents from the Houlton Sector are being temporarily deployed to the Southwest Border area of operation, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The agency would not provide exact numbers or locations for where the agents are headed.

A spokesman did say however that more than 300 agents will be deployed primarily from Northern and Coastal sectors.

In a statement, a spokesman for the agency said, in part, “CBP seeks to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities by transnational criminal organizations and ensure our personnel are properly equipped to maintain border security,” said Mike Niezgoda, Public Affairs Officer with Customs and Border Protection.

According to data released by the agency, there’s been a 100% increase in the number of families trying to cross the southern border between January and February of this year.

CBP also says the number of children attempting to cross the border alone increased 61% since last spring.

