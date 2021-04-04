Increasing Clouds & Blustery Today, Periods of Rain & Snow Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to the south and east of Nova Scotia will slowly retrograde back to the west throughout the day. This will increase our cloudiness throughout the morning and early afternoon from east to west. Expect cloudy skies for the afternoon. It will also be on the blustery side. Winds will pick up this afternoon and gust 25-35 mph late afternoon through tonight. Highs will top out in the 40s. Along with this area of low pressure there will be the threat for periods of rain and snow this evening and tonight. Lows will fall back to the upper 20s to mid 30s.

On Monday, this low pressure system is south of Nova Scotia and will generally sit there throughout the day. This will once again bring us the shot for rain and snow showers at any point throughout the day, best chance in the northern and eastern parts of the state. Otherwise, cloudy skies are expected. Highs on Monday will run in the low to mid 40s. When all is said and done, from Sunday afternoon through Monday, a coating to 3 inches of snow is possible, highest totals north and east. This storm system eventually pushes east on Tuesday, our rain chance will diminish but there is still that threat, mainly during the morning hours to the east. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the 40s to lower 50s. An upper-level trough should bring us another mainly cloudy day on Wednesday but it should generally remain on the dry side. It will be milder as well, highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s. High pressure will sit to our south, unfortunately it does not look like it will bring us sunny skies on Thursday. It will be dry with mainly cloudy skies, highs will run in the 50s.

Today: Some sunshine to start, clouds will increase throughout the day from east to west. Highs will run in the 40s. Periods of light rain and snow develops late afternoon in the eastern parts of the state. It will be blustery, winds sustained 15-25 mph with gusts 25-35 mph this afternoon as well.

Tonight: Periods of rain and snow, otherwise cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the upper 20s to mid 30s. Blustery, winds sustained 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph out of the north.

Monday: Cloudy skies with rain and snow showers. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will gust 20-30 mph, slowly diminishing late afternoon.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, a rain shower possible early in the day. Highs will top out in the 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, highs will top out in the 50s.

