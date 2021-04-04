Advertisement

House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his "twisted...
The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted imagination” come to life.(Source: Redfin/Bright MLS via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BALTIMORE (CNN) - A creepy Goth-and-horror-themed house in Maryland is up for sale.

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted imagination” come to life.

Less common features include a coffin black church pew and black spiderweb railings. There are also real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard.

The realtor advised the seller to remove about 20 life-sized figures from horror movies.

But it’s not all gore: framed jerseys show the owner’s life for his favorite NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The one-bedroom house is listed for $225,000.

Features include a real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard, a coffin, black church...
Features include a real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard, a coffin, black church pew and black spiderweb railings.(Source: Redfin/Bright MLS via CNN)

