Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon

Officials say the fire was contained to a storage building on the property that appeared to contain lawn equipment.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A heavy fire scene clogged up Odlin Road today in Bangor as crews responded to a structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream.

The Bangor Fire Department was called to the scene just before 3 this afternoon.

Officials say the fire was contained to a storage building on the property that appeared to contain lawn equipment.

Officials believe there is a human element involved in the fire.

The Bangor Police are actively searching for witnesses after a person was seen running from the area just before the fire started.

Officials say the fire was under control within 20 minutes but still caused a massive amount of damage to the building.

”When we arrived the building was fully involved, with fire through the roof,” said Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge. “A majority of the roof was already gone and one of the walls as you can see behind us was pretty much already gone when we arrived. So we were able to contain it to the building of origin.”

“All of a sudden we heard a couple of explosions go off, and we thought it was Hammond Lumber because we were right next to there, and it wasn’t even two minutes later we saw a crap-ton of smoke just started billowing out, so we all went running,” said Jayred McClure, who witnessed the fire.

This is still an active investigation.

Fielder’s Choice was closed at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 4-4-21
Maine CDC reports 295 new cases of COVID-19
Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
WEST ENFIELD, ME - AUGUST 01: A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a...
Maine border patrol agents deployed to southern border amid migration surge

Latest News

Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.
Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night
Together with Skowhegan Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance and Saddleback Maine, the four companies...
Hight Family Dealerships and local businesses offer random acts of kindness to Rangeley area youth programs
Folks in Hancock County are stepping up in a big way once again, to help keep their local...
Healthy Acadia hosts 10th Annual Hancock County Food Drive for the month of April
The gathered crowd, sitting in specially distanced chairs, for the service.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Holds Easter Service