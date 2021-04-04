Crews respond to structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Sunday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A heavy fire scene clogged up Odlin Road today in Bangor as crews responded to a structure fire at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream.

The Bangor Fire Department was called to the scene just before 3 this afternoon.

Officials say the fire was contained to a storage building on the property that appeared to contain lawn equipment.

Officials believe there is a human element involved in the fire.

The Bangor Police are actively searching for witnesses after a person was seen running from the area just before the fire started.

Officials say the fire was under control within 20 minutes but still caused a massive amount of damage to the building.

”When we arrived the building was fully involved, with fire through the roof,” said Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge. “A majority of the roof was already gone and one of the walls as you can see behind us was pretty much already gone when we arrived. So we were able to contain it to the building of origin.”

“All of a sudden we heard a couple of explosions go off, and we thought it was Hammond Lumber because we were right next to there, and it wasn’t even two minutes later we saw a crap-ton of smoke just started billowing out, so we all went running,” said Jayred McClure, who witnessed the fire.

This is still an active investigation.

Fielder’s Choice was closed at the time of the fire.

