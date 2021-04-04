Healthy Acadia hosts 10th Annual Hancock County Food Drive for the month of April

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”They say that folks are one paycheck away from food insecurity and we’ve really seen that this past year,” said Andy Matthews, President of Board at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

Thats why the 10th annual Hancock County Food Drive is more important than ever.

For the entire month of April, the drive coordinated by Healthy Acadia, accepts food and monetary donations that will be dispersed to 20 local food pantries.

“This is such a broadly supported event.”

Last year the Hancock county food drive raised more than $30,000. This year, because the need is much greater, their goal is $40,000 by the end of April.

“Certainly that’s an increase over last year, so we hope we do meet that, because the need has increased so much,” said Matthews.

“We also moved the food drive to April instead of March, so we’re hoping that the nicer weather, more people have been vaccinated, we’re hoping that folks can come

out and support this effort,” said Katie Freedman, Food Programs Director for Healthy Acadia.

Collection boxes have been set up at various grocery stores and markets throughout the county and will be accepted all month long.

Healthy Acadia also introduced a few new ways to support the drive in this trying time.

“This year we’re offering two new opportunities to get involved. Miles 4 Meals is a week long event, the week of April vacation,” said Freedman. “That’s an opportunity for folks to get sponsorships, raise money for every mile you hike, walk or run for that week. The read-a-thon is another first time event we’re doing this year. It’s open for kids from kindergarten to 8th grade. They get sponsors to support them, for every page they read they can earn money that will go towards feeding people in their communities.”

The drive is already off to a great start in the early stages of April.

A testament and sign of the great support show by all who get involved in Hancock County.

“Hancock County has been absolutely amazing throughout this past year to support us,” said Matthews. “That support has to be ongoing because it doesn’t just get fixed as we come out of the pandemic, these people will be struggling for quite some time, so that support is needed.”

