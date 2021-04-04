Advertisement

Acadia prepares to open 27-mile Park Loop Road

This year, reservations will be needed to drive to the mountaintop between May 26 and Oct. 19.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Acadia National Park is preparing to open roads and facilities for the season starting with the Park Loop Road.

Officials say the 27-mile scenic drive that includes the roadway to the summit of Cadillac Mountain is expected to open on April 15.

This year, reservations will be needed to drive to the mountaintop between May 26 and Oct. 19.

Face marks are required inside all federal buildings including visitor centers, restrooms, gift shops and concessions.

