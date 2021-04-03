Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

RANGELEY, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is dead after a Friday afternoon fire in Rangeley.

Officials with the State Fire Marshall’s office say they found the body of 86-year-old Angelina Cerminara inside a home after they responded to reports of a fire.

The fire happened on Cross St. and broke out around 3 p.m.

Officials say the woman lived alone at the house, and although the investigation is ongoing, they don’t suspect any foul play.

