Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Officials say 86-year-old Angelina Cerminara was found dead after a fire on 43 Cross St.
Fire.
Fire.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RANGELEY, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is dead after a Friday afternoon fire in Rangeley.

Officials with the State Fire Marshall’s office say they found the body of 86-year-old Angelina Cerminara inside a home after they responded to reports of a fire.

The fire happened on Cross St. and broke out around 3 p.m.

Officials say the woman lived alone at the house, and although the investigation is ongoing, they don’t suspect any foul play.

