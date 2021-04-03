Advertisement

‘Warriors for Jason Fundraiser’ benefits Swanville man who survived hit and run

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast man is back home from the hospital after being the victim of a hit and run in February.

Today the Community in Belfast gathered at Delvino’s Grill and Pasta House to offer him some support.

Holding a series of fundraisers to help pay for his current and future medical expenses.

Blake is a line cook at Delvino’s.

Inside the restaurant there was a bake sale, a raffle that is still going on now through April 30th.

Raffle prizes include various gift cards donated by local businesses.

Blake was able to make it out today and says he’s touched by all the community support.

”It means a lot, I mean as far as for friends and family and people that are getting together and community-wise to help supports, and especially with what I’m going through right now, it’s like, it’s wonderful to have such an amazing group of people that have pulled together and have done this,” said Blake. “It’s like, it’s pretty awesome. It’s great to have people like this.”

Delvino’s will hold a benefit dinner on April 7th from 4 to 8 PM, where they will donate half of their sales to Blake.

To find out how you can help, you can visit Delvino’s Grill and Pasta House on Facebook.

