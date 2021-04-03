Advertisement

‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

By Spectrum News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.(New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan
Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Surveillance video captures robbery at NY boutique thwarted by customer
Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then...
Customer helps thwart robbery, rescue employee at NY boutique
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says