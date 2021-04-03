New law requires many new boats to have cut-off switch

(WMTW) - A new federal law requires any new boat under 26 feet to have an emergency cut-off switch.

The switch would allow a boat’s engine to be stopped if the operator is thrown overboard.

It’s a switch near the ignition or a wireless device that must be worn by the boat operator.

If the operator goes overboard, they can press a button to shut off the engine and stop the propellers.

