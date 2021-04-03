Advertisement

Mostly Sunny & Cool Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of high pressure to our northwest will bring us a pleasant but cool afternoon. It will be mostly sunny throughout the region but highs will once again be on the cool side, in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as well. Lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid 20s.

As the high pressure slowly dissipates tomorrow and an area of low pressure off to the east slowly retrogrades east, we’re going to see increasing clouds for Easter Sunday. While it will be mostly dry, a rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out later in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 40s statewide. There will be a better shot at some rain and snow showers Sunday night. It will be blustery on Sunday as well, winds will gust 25-35 mph. On Monday, this low pressure system is south of Nova Scotia and will generally sit there throughout the day. This will once again bring us the shot for rain and snow showers at any point throughout the day, best chance in the eastern half of the state. Otherwise, cloudy skies are expected. Highs on Monday will run in the low to mid 40s. As this storm system eventually pushes east on Tuesday, our rain chance will diminish but there is still that threat, mainly during the morning hours to the east. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the 40s to lower 50s. An upper-level trough should bring us another mainly cloudy day on Wednesday but it should generally remain on the dry side. It will be milder as well, highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs will top out in the 40s throughout the region. Winds out of the W/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds light out of the northwest.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to start, clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will run in the 40s. A rain or snow shower is possible late afternoon, a better shot Sunday night. It will be blustery, winds will gust 25-35 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Monday: Cloudy skies with rain and snow showers possible. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will gust 25-30 mph, especially early in the day.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, a rain shower possible early in the day. Highs will top out in the 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

