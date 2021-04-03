Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after a standoff today with police in Brewer.

Police say 40-year-old Nicholas McDonald of Brewer is in custody after the incident on Center Street that began sometime late this morning.

That was video of the arrest that Mike Carter recorded on his cell phone and shared with TV-5.

According to police, McDonald had a federal warrant for his arrest for probation revocation.

Police say an anonymous caller tipped them off to a potential hostage situation at the residence, prompting investigation.

Upon police arrival, they confirmed there was no hostage situation, but they confirmed McDonald was at the residence.

”The information provided by the caller indicated there was a Nicholas McDonald present who is 40-years-old. We were familiar with McDonald because he has a federal warrant for his arrest with nationwide extradition for probation revocation. We had been assisting the U.S Marshal Service in trying to locate Mr. McDonald previous to this incident,” said Brewer Police Chief, Jason Moffitt.

Chief Moffitt says McDonald has been taken into custody at the Penobscot County Jail.

He says the incident is under further investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

