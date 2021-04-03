Maine State Police honors Detective Benjamin Campbell, two years after his death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memory of a fallen Maine State Trooper is being honored by his colleagues and his community on Saturday.

Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell died on April 3, 2019.

The detective was killed when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle south bound on I-95 in Hampden.

Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012.

Campbell would have turned 34-years-old on Thursday, April 8.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their son, Everett.

Detective Benjamin J. Campbell 1987 – 2019 "We are bound to serve and protect and there are people out there who need... Posted by Maine State Police on Saturday, April 3, 2021

Please take a moment today to remember and honor the life of Detective Ben Campbell - Maine State Police. While it... Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Saturday, April 3, 2021

