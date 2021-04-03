Advertisement

Maine State Police honors Detective Benjamin Campbell, two years after his death

Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell died on April 3, 2019.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memory of a fallen Maine State Trooper is being honored by his colleagues and his community on Saturday.

The detective was killed when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle south bound on I-95 in Hampden.

Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012.

Campbell would have turned 34-years-old on Thursday, April 8.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their son, Everett.

