Maine State Police honors Detective Benjamin Campbell, two years after his death
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memory of a fallen Maine State Trooper is being honored by his colleagues and his community on Saturday.
Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell died on April 3, 2019.
The detective was killed when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle south bound on I-95 in Hampden.
Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012.
Campbell would have turned 34-years-old on Thursday, April 8.
He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their son, Everett.
