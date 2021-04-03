Advertisement

Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases

More than 22% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says a man in his 70s from Somerset County is the latest to die from COVID-19.

There are now 28 deaths in that county, and 745 total deaths in Maine.

The last death reported in Somerset County was on February 4th.

The Maine CDC is reporting 280 new cases of the virus Saturday.

The latest numbers bring Maine’s total case count to 51,468.

Of those, more than 39,300 are confirmed.

28 people are in intensive care, 8 are on a ventilator.

In our region, Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases with 30.

Kennebec County has 27 new cases.

Somerset has 12, while Washington County has seven new cases.

Franklin County officially marked 1,000 cases total.

Piscataquis County, once again, is the only county not reporting an increase.

Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21(WABI)

More than 22% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says more than 751,500 coronavirus vaccinations have now been administered.

Of those, a little more than 452,000 people have received their first shot.

That covers 33.65% of the state’s population.

Nearly 300,000 people have gotten that final dose.

A little more than 17,000 shots were given out Friday.

Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana
Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday
The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart
The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart