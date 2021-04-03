Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says a man in his 70s from Somerset County is the latest to die from COVID-19.

There are now 28 deaths in that county, and 745 total deaths in Maine.

The last death reported in Somerset County was on February 4th.

The Maine CDC is reporting 280 new cases of the virus Saturday.

The latest numbers bring Maine’s total case count to 51,468.

Of those, more than 39,300 are confirmed.

28 people are in intensive care, 8 are on a ventilator.

In our region, Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases with 30.

Kennebec County has 27 new cases.

Somerset has 12, while Washington County has seven new cases.

Franklin County officially marked 1,000 cases total.

Piscataquis County, once again, is the only county not reporting an increase.

Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21 (WABI)

More than 22% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says more than 751,500 coronavirus vaccinations have now been administered.

Of those, a little more than 452,000 people have received their first shot.

That covers 33.65% of the state’s population.

Nearly 300,000 people have gotten that final dose.

A little more than 17,000 shots were given out Friday.

Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21 (WABI)

