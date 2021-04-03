Hermon Girl Scout Troop Hosts “Drive-Through” Cookie Sale

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Girl Scout troop found a fun, safe way to sell cookies in Hermon this morning.

Girl Scout Troop 1340 held a special cookie drive-through, where buyers just had to pull into the line, place an order, then pay for it, all from the safety of their cars.

The troop came up with the idea after COVID restrictions made it difficult to sell in front of stores or door to door like they usually do, with the Masons Lodge offering space for the girls to set up in a socially-distant, safe format.

Members of the troop say that the drive-through was so effective that they may even use it post-COVID.

”We actually found that this way is a lot easier on both the girls and the customers, because that way you aren’t just having somebody come up in your face and usually people don’t really like that,” explained Lily Raleigh, a member of the troop. “So having the drive through, I think we’re going to be doing it post-COVID sometimes too, but we’re also going to go back to the traditional format.”

If you missed today’s drive-through, Troop 1340 intends to hold another later in the month.

