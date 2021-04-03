Advertisement

Bucksport Dairy Port Holds Special Spring Scavenger Hunt

The Port planned the hunt as part of it’s special reopening for the season.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport staple celebrated spring today with a special scavenger hunt.

The Dairy Port had it’s big reopening for the season this morning, and they decided to add a fun twist to the proceedings.

The Port hid two rocks painted blue with their logo across Main Street and the Bucksport Waterfront, with anyone who finds them able to get a free soft serve kiddie cone.

The Port says they were inspired by the Bucksport tradition of decorating the waterfront with painted rocks, and that they hope it’ll give the community a fun experience after a long winter.

“Hopefully, it’ll just get the town moving a little bit faster, and get people out and about and having something to do here in town, which is always a benefit,” said Colin Meshey, Owner of the Dairy Port.

And if you’re worried about missing out on the rocks, don’t worry.

The staff intends to return them to the waterfront after they’ve both been found.

