Baseball is back: A look at the Sea Dogs’ reopening plan

PORLTAND, Maine (WMTW) - Spring is in the air in Maine which means baseball season is at the doorstep.

Last week, the Portland Sea Dogs announced their plan to welcome back a limited number of fans for home games this season, starting with their opening day on May 4.

To start the season, 2,087 fans will be allowed to watch the games in person, about 28% of Hadlock Field’s total capacity.

“Every detail has been thought of and approved by the state,” said Chris Cameron, the Sea Dogs’ vice president and head of communications and fan experience. “It’s going to be a very safe environment.”

Masks will be required everywhere in the ballpark, with fans assigned designated entrances and pod seating arrangements with their party spaced at least 6 feet away from the next group.

Fans will be allowed to eat and drink at their seats. Instead of the between-inning trips to the snack stand, fans will instead be able to order a full menu of food and drinks from their cellphones that will be delivered to their seating pod.

“It will be fewer fans than we’re used to, but still a smaller ballpark. I think we’ll be able to capture that intimate feeling and be close to the action on the field as well,” said team president and general manager Geoff Iacuessa.

The team announced a three-tiered plan to gradually scale back in-person attendance throughout the season if needed.

Fans with hold-over tickets from the canceled 2020 season will be able to put the value of those passes towards tickets for this season or exchange them for comparable tickets once the stadium returns to its normal operations. The team is also offering a refund for 2020 tickets.

