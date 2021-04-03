Advertisement

Augusta Fire Department administers vaccines at Cony High School clinic Saturday

The Department was given 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to administer to folks 50 and older.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Augusta Fire Department was busy Saturday morning administering vaccines at nearby Cony High School.

They held a clinic two weekends ago and those who didn’t get one then we’re put on the list to get one Saturday.

Folks with the Department say it’s exciting to be able to get involved with vaccine rollout.

People who were getting the vaccine were excited about receiving it as well.

”I’m glad I did it cause there’s people that I’ve wanted to see and I haven’t been able to see them for a year, so this will be great,” said Brenda Whitaker-Cole, who received her vaccine today.

The Department will continue to hold these Saturday vaccine clinics as doses become available.

You can reach out to the Department to get more information.

