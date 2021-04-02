Advertisement

Three people face drug charges after investigation in Milo

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug charges after an investigation in Milo.

44-year-old Jose Vaquez, 42-year-old Denise Sibert, and 26-year-old Caleb Emery, all from Milo, are charged with trafficking fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Police say they found close to 12-thousand dollars in suspected drug trafficking proceeds and other evidence of drug sales.

Vasquez and Sibert were taken to Piscataquis County Jail with bail set at 10-thousand dollars.

Emery was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

He’s free on $7,500 dollar bail.

